Top Gear Chooses A Toyota GT86 for Star in a Reasonably-Priced Car Segment

For season 24 of Top Gear, producers have decided to use a 2017 GT86 for the Star in a Reasonably-Priced Car segment. Considering that the show previously used cars like the Suzuki Liana and the Chevrolet Lacetti, this is definitely an improvement. The GT86s being featured in the famous Top Gear segment have been lightly modified by adding a roll cage and removing carpets and the rear seats.

The Toyota GT86 is powered by a 205 horsepower 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Since the GT86 only weighs 2,760 pounds, stars of the show are able to sprint to 60 mph in approximately 6.4 seconds if they're handy with a manual. To add to the excitement, the GT86 is has a track mode where the vehicle’s traction control is modified to allow drivers to truly maximize the vehicle’s potential. It is also the first rear-wheel drive car to be featured on Top Gear’s Star in a Reasonably-Priced Car segment.

The 24th season of Top Gear will debut in the US on March 12.