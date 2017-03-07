Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Will Hire a COO to "Partner" With Him
The embattled executive recently admitted he needs leadership help—now he's listed some names of potential wish-list candidates.
Following a very bad series of public relations missteps (and worse) by both his company and himself—including the painful #DeleteUber reaction to the company's seemingly crass attempt to capitalize on President Trump's first travel ban and his own caught-on-video moment condescending to an Uber driver—Uber CEO Travis Kalanick admitted he needed some leadership help. Today, he formally announced to staff at the company's San Francisco headquarters that the search for a chief operating officer was on, and some pretty hefty names were on the wish list.
Kalanick, in a release, said: "This morning I told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey."
Female Exec Preferred
Among the names bandied about for the number-two slot, according to recode: President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health Helena Foulkes, and former Disney COO Tom Staggs. Kara Swisher of recode reports that sources say a female executive is preferred, which should not be surprising, considering Uber is in the middle of some soul-searching—and and internal investigation—stemming from allegations of rampant sexism and sexual harassment within the company.
A search firm has reportedly been hired, but no confirmation yet of who will lead the charge.
Go read Kara Swisher's in-depth report here.
