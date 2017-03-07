Woman Allegedly Starts Police Chase After Rear-Ending Funeral Procession
Kara Rene Deans led a sheriff on a chase at speeds of more than 100 MPH.
A Virginia woman was arrested by sheriffs after hitting a vehicle in a funeral procession and leading cops in a chase at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Kara Rene Deans, 22, from Bealeton, Virginia smashed her red Ford Focus into a car in a line of funeral vehicles that was being escorted by Fauquier County Sheriff deputies Saturday afternoon and continued to drive on aggressively, police said in a Facebook post. At one point, Deans was apparently situated directly between the hearse and a sheriff's cruiser. After realizing one of the funeral vehicles was struck, Sergeant Chad Brubaker attempted to pull the vehicle over but the Focus wouldn't slow.
Shortly after the chase began, Sgt. Brubaker managed to make contact with Deans and end the chase.
Deans was arrested charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding, felony hit and run, and interfering with a funeral procession.
- RELATEDWatch These D.C. Police Officers Pull a Man From a Burning CarBody cameras capture the officers, breaking the car windows and extricating the victim.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice Officer Uses Chevy Tahoe to Push Burning Ford F-150 Away From BuildingThe quick thinking of a Glenn Heights cop probably saved a Jack in the Box.READ NOW
- RELATEDStorm Chasers Use GPS to Pay Tribute to Late 'Twister' Actor Bill PaxtonSpotters organized coordinates to spell out "BP" in the heart of Tornado Alley.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Police Chase a Go-Kart Down a California HighwayWhen Mario Kart meets Grand Theft Auto.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Zealand Police Chase Shorn Short by Cop’s FlockMan on the lamb meets shifty shepherd.READ NOW