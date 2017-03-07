Woman Allegedly Starts Police Chase After Rear-Ending Funeral Procession

A Virginia woman was arrested by sheriffs after hitting a vehicle in a funeral procession and leading cops in a chase at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Kara Rene Deans, 22, from Bealeton, Virginia smashed her red Ford Focus into a car in a line of funeral vehicles that was being escorted by Fauquier County Sheriff deputies Saturday afternoon and continued to drive on aggressively, police said in a Facebook post. At one point, Deans was apparently situated directly between the hearse and a sheriff's cruiser. After realizing one of the funeral vehicles was struck, Sergeant Chad Brubaker attempted to pull the vehicle over but the Focus wouldn't slow.

Shortly after the chase began, Sgt. Brubaker managed to make contact with Deans and end the chase.

Deans was arrested charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding, felony hit and run, and interfering with a funeral procession.