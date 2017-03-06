Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001 Renamed Aston Martin Valkyrie (With Video)

The name comes from Norse mythology, but we're more into a different legend: F1 icon Cosworth, the company that's building the car's naturally-aspirated V-12 engine.

By Josh Condon
Aston Martin via YouTube
Josh CondonView Josh Condon's Articles

The incredible hypercar collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, formerly known only as the AM-RB 001, has been rechristened the Aston Martin Valkyrie, according to Aston Martin's Twitter account. 

The car, as the tweet notes, joins "a fine lineage of Aston Martin 'V' cars"—by which the company means models like the Vantage and Vanquish.

What we know about the car so far is that it's aiming for a 1:1 power-to-weight ration (measured in brake horsepower per kilogram), and will use a lightweight carbon fiber MonoCell toward that goal. Aston has also tapped UK-based engine builder and F1 icon Cosworth to build the model's bespoke naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V-12, augmented with a Rimac battery system. Ricardo will construct the seven-speed paddle-shift transmission. The car has some pretty lofty goals: a 250-mph top speed, 4.5 g of cornering grip, and a 10-second sprint to 200 mph—plus, 4,000 pounds of downforce, all without a rear wing.

Check out a very stylized teaser video below.

