Unfortunately, the heavily-anticipated Jeep pickup will be delayed until late 2019. Originally slated to debut in 2018, Jeep head Mike Manley has stated that the pickup will not begin production until late 2019, according to The Detroit News.

It is unclear exactly why Jeep has decided to postpone the Wrangler-based pickup, but it may be due to the recent debut of the all-new Compass as well as the current Grand Wagoneer project. Jeep is currently sifting through beloved model names like Comanche, Gladiator and Willys Jeep Truck to find the perfect name, but the 2005 concept makes us believe the Gladiator may be a winning name.

The Jeep pickup will most likely undergo production in the FCA Toledo, Ohio plant since the Wrangler is built there and FCA plans to move the Cherokee (currently built in Toledo) to FCA’s Belvidere Assembly Plant to free up space in Toledo.

Still, the new Wrangler is expected to debut later this year with two new engine options—a turbocharged four-cylinder making nearly 300 horsepower as well as a diesel engine.