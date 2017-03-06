The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is a 640 HP Track Monster

Lamborghini will unveil its newest edition of the Huracan, the Huracan Performante, at the Geneva Motor Show this week. Designed to be the most performance oriented of the Huracan models, the Performante takes weight reduction and enhanced aerodynamics very seriously.

Making use of Lamborghini’s Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA), the Huracan Performante will be able to modify its aerodynamic profile in 500 milliseconds for optimal down force and minimal drag. In addition to improved aero, the Performante is 40 kg (88 lbs) lighter than the standard Huracan, thanks to a hybrid aluminum and carbon fiber frame and forged composite front and rear spoilers, engine bonnet, rear bumper and diffuser. All said and done, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante will weigh in at 3,047 lbs. To further enhance performance, the lightweight Lamborghini will take a boost in horsepower, which now makes 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque from the 5.2-liter V-10 normally found in the Huracan. The power to weight ratio ends up being 4.76 lbs/hp, which results in a breakneck dash to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

According to Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali, "The Huracan Performante is the convergence of technical developments to produce a car delivering perfect performance."

When you see the significant drop in weight, increase in horsepower, and improved aerodynamics, it becomes less surprising to hear the Lamborghini Huracan Performante recently broke the Nürburgring lap record for a production car with a lightning quick 6:52:01.

In order to slow this Italian monster down, Lamborghini has opted to use ventilated and cross-drilled carbon ceramic discs—six piston brake calipers up front and four piston brake calipers in the back.

If you're in the market for the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, expect to pay $274,390 when it goes on sale.