Rolls-Royce to Unveil Diamond-Infused Paint Job at Geneva Motor Show

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Wheelbase is already one of the top contenders for the pinnacle of luxury automobiles. With an elegant exterior design and lavish interior, the Ghost is impossible to ignore.

In order to make the Ghost feel like it's truly yours, Rolls-Royce’s bespoke team is willing to work with customers to customize their vehicle. From embroidered headrests to unique designs in the wood dash, customers have limitless options. With this in mind, Rolls-Royce will be debuting a new paint job at the Geneva Motor Show called "Elegance." Made up of 1,000 crushed diamonds, this beautiful new paint job adds another layer of bespoke feel to the Ghost and will be made available this spring.

Elegance is split into a two-tone paint scheme with a black top half coupled with a grey lower portion of the vehicle. As a finishing touch, red hand-painted coach lines travel along the flanks. This color scheme continues in the interior of the vehicle with black leather in the front of the cabin and light grey leather in the rear part. Rolls-Royce hasn't disclosed pricing information about this dazzling paint scheme, but considering the base Ghost starts at $295,850, you can safely assume that the car whose paint includes diamonds is considerably more.