Watch a Rare Koenigsegg Agera RS Conquer the Snow-Covered Swiss Alps

Navigating a $35,000 Subaru WRX STI around in a snowy interstate is one thing, but taking an ultra-rare, 1160-horsepower Koenigsegg Agera RS through snow-covered mountain roads in Switzerland and completely going at it is ultimate baller status.

A video shared to YouTube Sunday shows one of the 25 Swedish supercars tackling Swiss roads with a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer (!) directly behind it. Neither of these cars would fall into the category of cars that one would expect to see traversing mountain passes, but hey—we won't stop these guys from doing their thing.

To make it up and down these roads, the driver fitted the car with Pirelli Sottozero winter tires. Also, because of its extremely low ground clearance, the massive front splitter basically act like a snow plow in these conditions. You might as well call the Agera RS a purpose-built snow beater.

According to Carscoops, the Agera RS shown in the clip, nicknamed "ML," was on display at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. The car is a right-hand drive model and appears to be owned by Instagram user "fastcarsandguns." Though the paint scheme on this example reminds us a bit of McDonalds, we can't hate on its uniqueness.

Check out the clip below.