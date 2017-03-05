New York Will Have a $2,000 Incentive on New Electric Vehicles Starting April 1st
Combine that will federal incentives and you are looking at nearly $10,000 off.
Better late than never appears to be the motto for New York regarding electric vehicle rebates. According to Engadget, New York will be giving a $2,000 rebate for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales. The rebate will take effect on April 1st of 2017 and will be separate from the federal rebates.
If future owners qualify for both rebates, they are eligible for nearly $10,000 in discounts. That means the $36,620 Chevy bolt could potentially go for as little as $27,000. Details regarding the New York rebate are still being worked on by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority but there are no indications that a delay will occur.
This is a significant development in the electric and plug-in hybrid market as New York is a large market for such vehicles and every little incentive helps bring more people towards the market. Vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, Chevy Volt, Ford Focus and the like are eligible for the rebate.
- RELATEDTesla, Jeep, Cadillac Top the Ranks of Most American-Made CarsTesla takes home the brass ring, however—every Model S and Model X the company builds is made in the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Is Consumer Reports' Best American Car Brand Despite Model X's Poor Reliability Rating: Here's WhyTesla makes the list as one of the top 10 global brands, and the highest-scoring badge in the US.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Partnership With Lyft Could Result In a Ton of Autonomous Bolt EVsThe manufacturer and ride-hailing service are looking to set the pace.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Will Build and Test Thousands of Autonomous Bolts Starting in 2018Partnering with San Francisco-based Lyft, GM will start to test an unprecedented number of self-driving Chevy Bolts next year.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Set to Debut at New York Auto ShowFCA is doubling down at NYIAS with the Trackhawk and the Dodge Challenger Demon.READ NOW