New York Will Have a $2,000 Incentive on New Electric Vehicles Starting April 1st

Better late than never appears to be the motto for New York regarding electric vehicle rebates. According to Engadget, New York will be giving a $2,000 rebate for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales. The rebate will take effect on April 1st of 2017 and will be separate from the federal rebates.

If future owners qualify for both rebates, they are eligible for nearly $10,000 in discounts. That means the $36,620 Chevy bolt could potentially go for as little as $27,000. Details regarding the New York rebate are still being worked on by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority but there are no indications that a delay will occur.

This is a significant development in the electric and plug-in hybrid market as New York is a large market for such vehicles and every little incentive helps bring more people towards the market. Vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, Chevy Volt, Ford Focus and the like are eligible for the rebate.