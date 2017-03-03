Infiniti's New Project Black S Concept Car Is a Formula One-Inspired Monster

Prior to its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Infiniti has taken the wraps off its newest concept—the Project Black S. Based off an Infiniti Q60 coupe, the Project Black S may sport all-new aggressive styling, but it has a Formula One-inspired powertrain to match.

Partnering up with the RenaultSport Formula One Team, Infiniti has stuffed an energy recovery system (ERS) into the new concept, which is a technology current F1 cars exploit to boost their already-ludicrous performance. By harvesting and storing energy that would normally go to waste under braking, the driver can release that power when needed, providing instant, lag-free acceleration at the touch of a button.

Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti, said, "Infiniti is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers. Infiniti has constantly led the way in making innovative new powertrain technology available, and we're extremely excited by the potential of Project Black S."

Fingers crossed the public likes it, because this concept looks the business. Make it, Infiniti—and keep bringing the F1 tech.