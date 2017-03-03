Mercedes-Benz Recalling 1 Million Cars Due to Fire Risk
The have been 51 reports of fires so far, reports say—but no injuries or deaths have been reported.
Daimler is recalling one million recently-built Mercedes-Benz vehicles for a fire risk following 51 reported incidents with its cars, Reuters reports.
The recall includes the Mercedes C-Class, E-Class, CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLC-Class made during model years 2015, 2016, and 2017, the Associated Press reports.
Daimler said that so far there have been no injuries or deaths reported in relation to the recalls.
The issue stems from the starter motor in the affected cars. If the engine doesn't start, a current limiter within the starter motor may overheat after multiple attempts to get the car going, AP reports.
Daimler first began looking into the issue in June 2015 after receiving reports of “thermally damaged” current limiters.
In America, 307,629 cars are affected, though Mercedes apparently informed officials 40,000 more cars were included. Reuters reports that 30 of the 51 reported fire incidents occurred in America.
The recalls will begin in the United States in July, once Daimler has sourced the necessary parts for the fixes. Customers will be officially contacted about the recall starting in March.
- RELATEDWhy Suzuki Issued A Recall For One 21-Year-Old CappuccinoSuzuki issued a recall for a 1996 Cappuccino that left the factory without a stamp on its engine 21 years ago.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet Set to Debut at Geneva Motor ShowYou can also expect to see a 25th anniversary edition of the E-Class cabriolet.READ NOW
- RELATEDPicking up a Porsche 911 R, Touring Mercedes-AMG, and Nürburgring Hot Laps: Playing Collector for the WeekendMega-collector Andrew Zalasin had the Porsche factory customize his rare new 911 R. I went along for the ride—and hit another couple bucket-list stops along the way.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG F1 W08 Formula 1 Car Breaks CoverLower, wider, more aggressive—and definitely sexier. There's a lot to like about Mercedes-AMG's replacement for last year's fastest F1 car.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaimler Will Open Russian Factory in 2019The plant will produce Mercedes-Benz SUVs and E-Class models.READ NOW