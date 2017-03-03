Mercedes-Benz Recalling 1 Million Cars Due to Fire Risk

Daimler is recalling one million recently-built Mercedes-Benz vehicles for a fire risk following 51 reported incidents with its cars, Reuters reports.

The recall includes the Mercedes C-Class, E-Class, CLA-Class, GLA-Class, and GLC-Class made during model years 2015, 2016, and 2017, the Associated Press reports.

Daimler said that so far there have been no injuries or deaths reported in relation to the recalls.

The issue stems from the starter motor in the affected cars. If the engine doesn't start, a current limiter within the starter motor may overheat after multiple attempts to get the car going, AP reports.

Daimler first began looking into the issue in June 2015 after receiving reports of “thermally damaged” current limiters.

In America, 307,629 cars are affected, though Mercedes apparently informed officials 40,000 more cars were included. Reuters reports that 30 of the 51 reported fire incidents occurred in America.

The recalls will begin in the United States in July, once Daimler has sourced the necessary parts for the fixes. Customers will be officially contacted about the recall starting in March.