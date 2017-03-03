Watch a Tuned Cadillac CTS-V Blow Away a Dodge Charger Hellcat in a Half-Mile Drag Race

When you hear of a second-gen Cadillac CTS-V squaring off with a Dodge Charger Hellcat, you would assume the Hellcat would pull away from the CTS-V. However, you would be mistaken and surprised by the video below. A video posted by Bay Area Racing shows a battle between the two high-performance sedans...and the end result was not what we expected.

At first, the Hellcat gets the jump on the luxury sedan, but at around the 100-mile-per-hour mark you can see the CTS-V starting to make ground on the other supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 vehicle. The CTS-V then builds some serious momentum and flies by the Charger, ending the half mile at 159 mph compared to the Charger’s 150 mph.

According to Bay Area Racing, the CTS-V had minor modifications, including an aggressive cam setup and the like. Still, it seems to us that there had to be something else going on under the hood because the second generation Cadillac CTS-V sedan made 556 hp—not exactly Hellcat territory.