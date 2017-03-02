2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet Set to Debut at Geneva Motor Show
You can also expect to see a 25th anniversary edition of the E-Class cabriolet.
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet 4Matic will make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show next week. The new Cab will be 5 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider and 1.4 inches taller than the outgoing E-Class cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz states that will help improve (actually have) rear seating.
The E400 Cabriolet will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque and power will travel through a 9-speed automatic transmission. If owners should see an impending storm, the cabriolet is capable of closing the top at up to 30 mph in approximately 20 seconds.
In order to celebrate 25 year of E-Class cabriolets, Mercedes-Benz will produce a 25-year anniversary edition. The edition will come with a exclusive red body and canopy cover as well as Designo interior trim and 19” wheels. Pricing is still up in the air but you can expect the 25th anniversary edition to be a good chunk of change more than the E300 4Matic Sedan (Base price: $54,650).
