Kia Releases Video A Stinger Drifting During Winter Testing

Korean auto manufacturers have been taking aim at high-performance luxury sedans over the past few years—first with Hyundai’s new Genesis brand, and now the Kia Stinger (which should, frankly, be a Genesis). After the Stinger’s unveiling at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, The Drive has been eager to learn more about the sleek looking Gran Turismo.

To immerse the car in winter conditions, Kia engineers brought the Stinger to Sweden for winter testing. Operating in temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit, engineers are seeing how the electronic chassis components and all-wheel-drive system behave in extreme temperatures. Regardless of what type of testing Kia is doing, we really enjoyed watching the Stinger perform high-speed drifts in the snowy conditions.

According to Kia, the Stinger will go on sale in late 2017 and is expected to have two different engine options. The base model will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. If you elect for a more powerful option, buyers can get the beefed up twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 that produces 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Both engine options can come in AWD or RWD and both utilize an 8-speed automatic transmission.