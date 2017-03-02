Chevrolet Offering a $20 Unlimited 4G LTE Data Plan In Vehicles

Chevrolet is opening the tap on the Internet pipe streaming into its vehicles. The manufacturer announced that starting March 3 it will offer a $20 unlimited 4G LTE OnStar data plan for vehicles that are equipped with its Wi-Fi hotspot.

Internet access becoming more common, more necessary in cars

Nearly all Chevrolet models are equipped with modems to support infotainment, emergency response, and other telematics services vehicles. However, they're increasingly being used as rolling hotspots. The auto manufacturer points out contractors often are out in the field and depend on Internet access to bid on contracts, and families have multiple connected devices they use to keep kids entertained in the car. A $20 unlimited data plan makes it easier—and potentially cheaper—to enable its consumers to stay connected to the Internet and access any type or amount of content as they're on the road.

“With the most affordable unlimited 4G LTE data plan in the auto industry, the widest availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new connected services like OnStar AtYourService, our momentum can only grow," said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet.

Connected Car market is growing

Consulting firm KPMG says the connected car market is a $1 trillion market opportunity for manufacturers by 2030. Chevrolet's new plan with AT&T sets the bar for connected vehicles. Previously, OnStar sold Internet access by the gigabyte, and a $20 monthly plan bought Chevy owners 4 GB of data. Other manufacturers also equip its new vehicles with SIM cards embedded in the dash and offer telematics systems similar to OnStar, but none sells an unlimited plan.

Last year Chevrolet said its owners consumed a combined 4.2 Petabytes (4,220 Terabytes) of data, and its data use is increasing exponentially. Its people-moving three-row vehicles, such as the Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe, saw the most growth in data use through OnStar.