Lewis Hamilton Has "Bruises and Bumps" from Testing New F1 Car
Hammy's hurting from the massive grip and increased aero of the new cars.
Lewis Hamilton, three-time Formula One world champion, is dealing with the physical consequences of wider tires and more aggressive aerodynamics compared to last season's Formula One cars, Planet F1 reports.
After a half-day of testing, completing 66 laps at Circuit de Catalunya—the same number of laps the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix will require—Hamilton said, "I’m finding the car is much more physical to drive than in the past. It’s so much faster in the corners." He added, "The force you feel on your body and on your neck is much higher. I’ve got bruises and bumps where I’ve never really had them before."
This isn't all that surprising—before testing even began, Hamilton seemed a bit apprehensive about how the new car would treat him. After all, this new season allows for wider, grippier tires, wider cars, and more aggressive aero bits, which all contribute to increased cornering speeds—up to 25 mph faster than last season's cars apparently.
Despite the bruises and bumps, Hamilton isn't fazed by the new, more physical driving dynamics, saying he's " trained enough over the winter to be ready for more." Before we start to criticize Hammy for being weak, we shouldn't forget that Formula One drivers endure between four and six g in cornering alone.
- RELATEDLewis Hamilton Paces the First Day of F1 TestingMercedes and Ferrari topped the charts in both sessions. And no one was surprised.READ NOW
- RELATEDKimi Raikkonen Noses Ahead of Lewis Hamilton in F1 TestingFerrari shows its teeth on day two.READ NOW
- RELATEDLewis Hamilton Says New F1 Cars Will Be a "Massive Challenge"Previous reports showed that the 2017 cars could get around some corners up to 25 miles per hour faster than the 2016 ones.READ NOW
- RELATEDF1 Legend Jackie Stewart Calls Lewis Hamilton a “Little Ballerina”Stewart says Mercedes should punish the driver for his Abu Dhabi antics.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG F1 W08 Formula 1 Car Breaks CoverLower, wider, more aggressive—and definitely sexier. There's a lot to like about Mercedes-AMG's replacement for last year's fastest F1 car.READ NOW