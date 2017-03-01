Lamborghini Huracan Performante Shatters Nurburgring Record By 5 Seconds
Sorry, Porsche fan-boys.
A long-winded campaign touting the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante's track prowess can now come to a close, because the most recent video released by the Italian automaker on Wednesday finally answers what we've all been wanting to know from day one—its lap time around the Nurburging.
Shattering the production car record—which the Porsche 918 Spyder has held since 2013—the Lamborghini Huracan Performante has officially lapped the Green Hell in a jaw-dropping 6:52.01, a whole five seconds quicker than the Porsche, and more than seven seconds faster than its stablemate, the Aventador SV.
Boasting Lambo's new active aero system—called ALA—the car looks planted around the Nordschleife, even over the notorious bumps and uneven surfaces. See for yourself in the video below, where Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli wrings out the maximum performance of Lamborghini's track-ready supercar.
- RELATEDRich 22 Year-Old Parks His Lamborghini Huracan in Mayor's SpotThis is what you do when you have more money than you know what to do with.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Run Hot Around the NurburgringLamborghini is expected to announce a new Nurburgring record Thursday...but you can catch a glimpse of what might be to come right now.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat's Under The Hood Of The Nissan Patrol That Spanked A Porsche 918 In 'The Grand Tour'?Here's what it takes to build a giant brick on four wheels to beat Porsche's 900 hp supercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini Recalling Almost 6,000 Aventadors Due to Fire RiskYou know all those videos of revving Lamborghinis catching on fire? Yeah, about that.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini Teases Huracan Performante Using New MaterialThe track-focused Huracan Performante will be tricked out with a lightweight, prettier-than-carbon-fiber composite.READ NOW