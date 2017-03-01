Lamborghini Huracan Performante Shatters Nurburgring Record By 5 Seconds

A long-winded campaign touting the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante's track prowess can now come to a close, because the most recent video released by the Italian automaker on Wednesday finally answers what we've all been wanting to know from day one—its lap time around the Nurburging.

Shattering the production car record—which the Porsche 918 Spyder has held since 2013—the Lamborghini Huracan Performante has officially lapped the Green Hell in a jaw-dropping 6:52.01, a whole five seconds quicker than the Porsche, and more than seven seconds faster than its stablemate, the Aventador SV.

Boasting Lambo's new active aero system—called ALA—the car looks planted around the Nordschleife, even over the notorious bumps and uneven surfaces. See for yourself in the video below, where Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli wrings out the maximum performance of Lamborghini's track-ready supercar.