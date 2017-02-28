Tesla Fires Back Against Claims of 'Pervasive Harassment' in Workplace

Tesla is the latest high-profile Silicon Valley company accused of gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace, but the electric vehicle manufacturer says those claims are unfounded.

AJ Vandermeyden told The Guardian that as a manufacturing engineer she was paid less than her male counterparts despite performing the same work, and was been repeatedly passed over for promotion despite being equally or more qualified than male co-workers. Now a supply chain manager, she also alleges that human resources ignored her claims of sexual harassment on the factory floor and labeled her a "whistleblower" for raising concerns that vehicles were being sold in a defective state.

She told The Guardian that she is speaking out to instigate change at Tesla and advocate for fair treatment. The Drive contacted Tesla, who responded with the following statement: