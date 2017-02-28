Watch a Ferrari 488 Nearly Crash Into Oncoming Traffic at Goodwood 

Thanks to a combination of lead-footed owners and ubiquitous camera phones, over the last few years, Ford Mustangs have developed a bad reputation for spinning out as they depart one sort of automotive event or another. It's an underserved rep, though—as we've seen many times, any car with the ability to overwhelm the rear tires under heavy throttle can be tickled into accidental oversteer.

Today's case in point: this 661-horsepower Ferrari 488 GTB, which lost control coming out of a car meet in Goodwood, England and nearly took out an innocent car going the other way.

According to the video's uploader, who goes by the YouTube handle Miles Perhour (we see what you did there, Miles), the Ferrari's driver saw the gaggle of amateur automotive paparazzi hovering outside the gate waiting for cars like his to depart, and decided to put on a bit of a show for them. Unfortunately, when he slammed the 488 GTB second gear, the Ferrari lost traction, sending it oscillating back and forth between the grass and the lane containing oncoming traffic.

And ironically enough, the car the Ferrari almost hits? Yeah, it's a Ford.