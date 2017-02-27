Ferrari Salesman Blows Whistle, Says Ferrari Condones Odometer Rollback Device
According the the lawsuit, dealerships rolled back mileage to allow for inflated resale value—and it could only be done with Ferrari's blessing.
Drama at the Ferrari of Palm Beach dealership! According to reports obtained by the Daily Mail, Robert “Bud” Root, a former Ferrari of Palm Beach salesman, is suing the dealership for using a device that tampers with the odometer. Root claims that a device called The Deis Tester, which he claims is regulated by Ferrari HQ, electronically reduces the mileage of a used Ferrari for increased resale value.
Apparently Root discovered this device and immediately made his disapproval known. According to the suit, Root warned his client, retired Sara Lee food maker CEO Stephen McMillan, of the device—and McMillan wound up paying a mechanic to carry out the illegal act. The state of Florida, as well as many other states, have classified tampering with an odometer as a felony. According to the lawsuit, this practice is done to increase the resale value of the used Ferraris.
According to the lawsuit, Root was fired for facilitating the rollbacks, when he was in fact the whistleblower. There appears to be a lot of he said-she said going on in this case, but we're more than a bit curious to see how things pan out—especially since Ferrari itself is named in the suit.
- RELATEDFerrari's New Formula 1 Car Is Named SF70HThe Ferrari SF70H makes more downforce and more mechanical grip than Maranello's 2016 F1 car.READ NOW
- RELATEDLiberty Walk Shows Off Its Wide Body Ferrari And Lamborghini In GermanyLiberty Walk showcases its mad widebody supercars in Europe.READ NOW
- RELATEDDonald Trump's Ferrari F430 Is Heading to AuctionBut does this Ferrari's presidential provenance justify its lofty asking price?READ NOW
- RELATEDWait, BMW Beat Ferrari and Aston Martin As the "Most Seductive Car" in France?It seems the French prefer plebeian German luxury cars to speedy supercars when it comes to vehicular seduction.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Still Buy a McLaren P1 GTR with Zero Miles On The OdometerThe price? Oh, we'll get to that.READ NOW