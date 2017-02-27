Ford Mustang Police Car Leads Parade at Cologne Carnival

This particular vehicle was built by German tuner Wolf Racing, and has proven popular in the aftermarket tuning scene. The potent 5.0-liter V-8 has been tuned to 455 horsepower and has received other treatments, like an aftermarket exhaust, lowered suspension, and aero kit. The purpose of Tune it! Safe! is to promote safe (and legal) tuning practices in Europe.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first Mustang GT to be utilized by a police department. New South Wales Police have adopted the Mustang GT for the Highway Patrol Division thanks to its 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. In addition, many departments throughout the United States utilize Mustangs as recruiting tools, D.A.R.E. vehicles, with a fortunate few using them as traffic cars.

Many departments shy away from nonconventional police cars due to cost, reliability, and potential handling issues, but the Coyote V-8 found in the Mustang GT has apparently started to catch on along with some Mopar muscle.