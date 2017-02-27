Watch a Tesla Model S Beat A 600 HP Chevelle on the Drag Strip

There is no denying the Tesla Model S is a fast sedan but the car nerd in all of us secretly hopes an old muscle car show up an electric vehicle. Unfortunately, this was not the case at Renegade Raceway in Yakima, Washington this past week.

As you can see in the video below, a Tesla Model S (battery unknown) goes up against a beautiful 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle allegedly pushing 600 horsepower. At first the muscular Chevelle gets the jump on the Tesla but after the first 100 yards, the Model S begins to fill in the gap, eventually passing the Chevelle.

The Tesla Model S just barely beats the Chevelle with a time of 11.36 (at 118 mph) versus the Chevelle’s time of 11.44 (at 113 mph). Neither time is anything to laugh at but we still are surprised to the Model S pull away from a historically fast muscle car.