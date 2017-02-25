Is There a New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain AMG Under That Camo?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain was unveiled in 2016 touting two optional diesel powertrains, but it appears the German automaker might have some other, more sporty plans for the versatile wagon.

A video uploaded to YouTube Wednesday shows a more aggressive version of the All-Terrain wagon on the road. In the clip, it appears that the test mule has wider fender flares and a bigger and more sporty wheel and tire setup. The wagon in the video is completely sport-trimmed out, like what we might expect on a full-on "63" model AMG, but it could very well fill the role of an E43 all-terrain.

If this is indeed what we're looking at, the wagon would likely be packed with the same 396-horsepower, 3.0-lieter bi-turbocharged V-6 motor that's fitted in the normal E43. And that should make for a solid, smile-inducing, lifted, German luxury wagon.

Check out the clip in full below and let us know what you think in the comments.