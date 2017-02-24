Now You Can Have A Diesel Chevrolet Suburban Thanks to Duraburb Inc.
The suburbans can reportedly tow up to 17,000 pounds after the conversion.
If you ever wished for a diesel Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon XL then you are in luck. Duraburb Inc. in Apopka, Florida specializes in Duramax conversions using all OEM parts and a lot of man hours.
In each video (the are primarily Youtube and Facebook based), Duraburb makes a point that they have tried to stay as factory-friendly as possible when conducting these vehicle conversions. The video below shows off two of their more recent builds and right off the bat you are greeted with some impressive power outputs. After the 6.6-liter Duramax engine swap, one of their GMC Yukon XLs is reportedly making 450 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. If that didn’t catch your attention, the gentleman filming informs us that the trucks are capable of towing 17,000lbs when equipped with the tow package.
Another impressive aspect of these SUVs is how Duraburb was able to maintain all function electronics. The adjustable four-wheel-drive, ABS, traction control, etc. are all functional as if the truck came from the factory. Hopefully they do a conversion on the 2017 Silverado.
