NASA Shows You What Planet Trappist-1d Might Look Like in 360-Degree Video

This week, NASA made headlines when the space agency discovered seven new Earth-sized planets orbiting a star 39 lightyears away from Earth called Trappist-1. The dwarf star is slightly larger than Jupiter, and although the light it emits is 2,000 times less powerful than the sun, scientists believe life may be possible on three of the seven newly discovered planets that orbit around it. The hope is that discovering extraterrestrial life may happen sooner than previously thought.

Even though it's an artist's rendering, NASA has produced a 360-degree video that allows its users to explore one of these planets—Trappist-1d, the third closest planet to the dwarf star. The landscape is rocky and sandy, with jagged stones scattered about, and the sky is carmine-colored that becomes more yellowish the closer you get to light the dwarf projects. Even though it resembles what we've seen in sci-fi movies, it's even more impressive knowing that this is an extant place.

NASA has also produced a free poster for Trappist-1d, available here.