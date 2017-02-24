The All-New 2017 Jeep Compass Has Offroad Specs Worthy of The Badge
This compact SUV doesn't lack any offroad chops.
Alright, so the old Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot will finally ended production after this year. It is now time to learn from the mistakes of those compact “SUVs” and move forward. Fortunately, the new (and improved) Jeep Compass brings a shining light to the compact SUV market.
According to a recent press release by Jeep, the Compass will be powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder Tiger Shark engine making 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The power will be coupled with either a nine-speed automatic, six-speed automatic (4x2 only) and six-speed manual.
The interior of the vehicle will have a more substantial feel (similar to the feel in the Cherokee) as well as a heartier offroad stance. The Trailhawk trim will have sleek front and rear fascias for improved ground clearance and Jeep claims the approach angle will be 30 degrees, the breaker angle will be 24 degrees and the departure angle will be 34 degrees. If you are looking to wade through a shallow river, the fording depth
We will be sure to keep you up to date on any other developments.
- RELATEDJeep Debuts the All-New Compass and Audi Shows Off the 2018 A5 Sportback: The Evening RushPlus, your socks don't have to be completely lame.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Set to Debut at New York Auto ShowFCA is doubling down at NYIAS with the Trackhawk and the Dodge Challenger Demon.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Jeep Pickup Totally Killed the AEV BruteOnce upon a time, people paid AEV over $100k because they wanted a Jeep pickup...READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Dirt Bike Land On the Hood Of a Jeep WranglerThe Wrangler cuts in front of the rider just as he get airborne off a massive dune—and a nail-biter ensues.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Reveals New Wrangler Rubicon Recon EditionJeep is adding another special edition to the Wrangler lineup...just in case there weren't enough versions of FCA's iconic off-roader already.READ NOW