The All-New 2017 Jeep Compass Has Offroad Specs Worthy of The Badge

Alright, so the old Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot will finally ended production after this year. It is now time to learn from the mistakes of those compact “SUVs” and move forward. Fortunately, the new (and improved) Jeep Compass brings a shining light to the compact SUV market.

According to a recent press release by Jeep, the Compass will be powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder Tiger Shark engine making 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The power will be coupled with either a nine-speed automatic, six-speed automatic (4x2 only) and six-speed manual.

The interior of the vehicle will have a more substantial feel (similar to the feel in the Cherokee) as well as a heartier offroad stance. The Trailhawk trim will have sleek front and rear fascias for improved ground clearance and Jeep claims the approach angle will be 30 degrees, the breaker angle will be 24 degrees and the departure angle will be 34 degrees. If you are looking to wade through a shallow river, the fording depth

