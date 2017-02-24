Colorado Is Getting a Drive-Through Weed Dispensary 

Nothing's more convenient than being able to have someone hand merchandise direct to your car window. Usually that process is available with food, banking, or something along those lines, but now it's coming to Colorado for weed buying.

Tumbleweed Express is opening a location in Parachute, Colorado that will have a drive-through where weed users in a hurry can pick up their green without ever getting out of their cars, according to local news station CW33. As long as they're 21 years old or older, of course.

"We think the drive-through is a very creative and innovative idea," said Parachute Town Manager McArthur to the Post Independent.

Tumbleweed Express representatives are proud of their idea.

"As far as I can tell we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before," said Tumbleweed Express Spokesman Robert Goulding to the Post Independent. "It will have to follow all the rules and regulations that apply to every dispensary."

Smoke responsibly, Coloradans.