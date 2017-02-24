Jeff Gordon Talks Driving the 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1

When the official TV broadcast of the 2017 running of the Daytona 500 kicks off at 2pm this Sunday, the millions of people watching on Fox will be treated to the sound of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon's voice. He'll be kicking off the broadcast with live narration from behind the wheel of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that serves as official pace car for this year's race.

The Drive's own chief auto critic Lawrence Ulrich happened to be down in Florida driving the 650-horsepower muscle car this week as well, and he grabbed Gordon for a couple seconds to chat about both the newest Camaro and the race itself.

"I can remember when 300 horsepower was big for a street car, and now we're more than double that," Gordon told Ulrich. "This car is capable of pacing this race if it went green," he added with a wink.