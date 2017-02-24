The Bugatti Chiron Is Cristiano Ronaldo-Approved in This New Video

When we think hear "Cristiano Ronaldo" and "fast cars" in the same sentence, the 2009 incident in which the soccer player smashed his two-day old Ferrari into a barrier in a tunnel on his way to practice immediately comes to mind. But today, we think of Ronaldo and fast cars not because of how he crashes them—but because Bugatti decided to stuff him inside a new Chiron. (We'll just assume that the French automaker forgot about that 2009 wreck.)

In a video uploaded to Bugatti's YouTube channel on Friday, the French automaker drops one of its new 1,500-horsepower Chirons off with Ronaldo at his supercar-packed garage. Test driver Andy Wallace informs the soccer player that Bugatti needs the car to be "tested and approved by a champion." That's where Ronaldo comes in.

Ronaldo drives the Bugatti Chiron on track

Following a brief stint on a race track, Ronaldo returns to his garage and is forced to split with the Chiron. Though, based on the video, it seems the player and the car's divorce might not be for long.

