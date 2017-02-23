New Top Gear Trailer Features a Bugatti Chiron, a Ford GT, and a Rocket
The one-minute trailer also shows off the BMW M2, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Aston Martin, and much, much more.
Last season of Top Gear, which starred Chris Evans as the host, seemed to be all over the place. Based on the teasers for the new season, though, it seems the BBC has finally got its ducks in a row—and is ready to embark on an epic journey of horsepower, exhaust, and unnecessary pyrotechnics.
In the latest one-minute trailer for the new Top Gear season, the BBC shows off a Ford GT, a rocket launch, a drifting BMW, a Bugatti Chiron, an Alfa Romeo Giulia, and a contagious amount of laughter. This season’s host lineup will apparently be Rory Reid, Chris Harris, and Matt LeBlanc, which will hopefully solidify into a permanent cast for seasons to come.
Even though the trailer has plenty of action shots, they're not long enough to reveal any big details about the upcoming season. You'll have to tune into BBC America on March 12th to watch the season premiere.
