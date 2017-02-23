Will Elextra's Electric Four-Door Supercar Really Do 0-60 in 2.3 Seconds?

Once again, a new electric automaker has sprung up out of nowhere with an apparent intention to play with the heavy hitters of the EV world. Given its purported 2.3-second 0-60-mile per hour time, Tesla and Faraday Future might want to take notice of Elextra, a new four-door, all-wheel-drive electric supercar.

The Elextra will be designed in Switzerland and built close to Stuttgart, Germany—the home of Porsche and Mercedes-Benz—according to a press release.

In its first year of production, the Elextra will be limited to 100 example, making it "extremely exclusive," the company claims. The electric car will be manufactured "by one of the world's leading companies specialized in low-volume manufacturing with the highest quality imaginable."

Robert Palm, founder and CEO of Elextra said, "The idea behind Elextra is to combine pure lines reminding of the most exciting Italian super cars of the past, whilst being resolutely forward looking thanks to its low, sleek and beautiful design, paired with today's most advanced technology."

The Elextra is slated to debut at Geneva in a couple weeks, so we'll soon find out whether it's vaporware or not.