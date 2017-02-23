Gemballa Avalanche is a Horribly Desecrated Porsche 911 Turbo

The monstrosity you're looking at is Gemballa's newest model, which the German tuning house calls the Avalanche. Based off the 991-generation 911 Turbo, Gemballa has upped the Turbo's already-monumental power to nearly 810 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, which, arguably, should make it fast enough for bystanders to barely notice it. Given its retina-burning, Barney-like hue, however, it's unlikely they'll miss it. What a shame.

Apart from the power increase, Gemballa has given the Turbo-based Avalanche an "extroverted exterior design," which is certainly one way to describe it. Starting at the front of the car, the front fascia is clad in carbon fiber, there's new teardrop-shaped metalwork underneath the headlights, and a questionable carbon fiber power dome/shaker hood-looking object that juts out incongruously from the rest of the front hood design.

At the rear, a series of three spoilers that would look more appropriate on a military aircraft sit on top of a bulbous rear bumper assembly, which is cloaked in honeycomb grills—hey, more power means more heat. Four exhaust pipes that resemble nuclear missile silos are situated above a massive carbon fiber fuser.

Gemballa's CEO, Steffen Korbach, claims that both the Avalance and the company's other new model, the GTR 780 EVO-R—both of which will debut at the Geneva Motor Show—will set records. Funny, we didn't realize there was a record for "biggest waste of a perfectly good car."