Take a Tour of Ken Block's Hoonigan Racing Garage with Andreas Bakkerud

Ken Block and the Hoonigan family obviously know how to have fun. Whether it is sliding around in the 1,400-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Hoonicorn or participating in World Rally Cross, the Hoonigans are no strangers to extreme activities. So when you imagine their headquarters, we doubt you are thinking about a neutral-colored office space with cubicles and florescent lighting.

In this short video, FIA Rallycross Supercar driver Andreas Bakkerud takes us on a tour of the Hoonigan Park City, Utah headquarters. Located in a warehouse, Hoonigan Racing headquarters takes on a unique design blending an industrial feel with vibrant colors. Instead of conventional construction, the conference rooms, offices, kitchen and lounge are constructed from modified shipping containers.

You can see dozens of awards, trophies and memorabilia scattered throughout the office to remind the team and its visitors of the accomplishments the brand has made in such a short period of time. The second half of the video gets down and dirty with the vehicles in the Hoonigan garage, like the Ford Focus rally test car, Ski-Doo freeride 800 R, Can Am Bombardier X3, Can Am Maverick, Ford Escort RS200 Mark II, and other kickass toys.