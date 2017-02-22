Watch This Woman Do Cartwheels for Cops During a DWI Stop

We've heard of jumping for joy...but never cartwheeling for cops. At least, not until now. A driver who was pulled over by police officers for a field sobriety test in Albuquerque, New Mexico was caught on camera frolicking around, including performing a few gymnastic maneuvers.

Bryelle Marshall was reportedly seen driving her black Volkswagen sedan recklessly, prompting police to respond to her location. When officers arrived, Marshall was asleep at the wheel parked in the roadway at the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Zuni Road. Marshall had to be awoken by authorities due to her severe level of intoxication.

Once Marshall exited the vehicle, an officer instructed her to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST)...which she was apparently less than cooperative for. Police stated she was not complying with orders, and that she began doing cartwheels and laughing during the SFST.