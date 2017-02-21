Daimler Will Open Russian Factory in 2019

On Tuesday, Daimler announced it will open a new production facility outside of Moscow, Russia in 2019. The Germany automaker has invested more than $263 million in the new plant, which is settled in Esipovo Industrial Park—just 25 miles northwest of the Russian capital—and plans to produce both Mercedes SUVs and E-Classes there. The plant will also produce jobs, too—more than 1,000, according to Mercedes-Benz.

Markus Schäfer, member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz cars, production and supply chain management, said, "Russia is of strategic importance for Mercedes-Benz and an attractive growth market. That is why we expand our worldwide production network with a new plant at Esipovo Industrial Park."

He added, "By establishing a local production we do not only achieve greater proximity to our Russian custumers but also strengthen the international competitiveness of Mercedes-Benz Cars.”

According to Daimler, Mercedes-Benz was the top-selling premium auto brand in Russia in 2016 for the fourth year in a row. Now, the carmaker is just bringing the goods even closer to a strong market. Nostrovia, Daimler.