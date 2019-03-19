The 1,600-HP, 300-MPH Koenigsegg Jesko Has Already Sold Out

The uber-powerful, uber-expensive Koenigsegg Jesko has already sold out, just two weeks after its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Koenigsegg plans to build 125 units of its latest hypercar and announced Tuesday that it has already sold every build slot. The Swedish manufacturer sold 83 of them before the car was even revealed, and it only took five days for the remainder of the reservations to fill up. A number of cars were also sold to dealerships worldwide for customers that could not make it to Geneva earlier in March.

"The new Koenigsegg Jesko is the highest volume production run we’ve ever planned," said Koenigsegg founder and bossman Christian von Koenigsegg. "For it to have sold out within days of its unveiling is both humbling and a wonderful testament to the outstanding crew we have at Koenigsegg. From the visionary work of our designers, engineers, and technicians to the incredible job done by our sales team and our global network of Koenigsegg dealer—it took a great team to bring the Jesko to the world.