Porsche to Restart 911 GT2 RS Production After Cargo Ship Sinks With Cars On Board

A nightmare scenario has unfolded for several owners of the ultra-exclusive Porsche 911 GT2 RS after a cargo ship carrying their cars from the factory in Germany caught fire and sank off the coast of France last weekend, dooming the performance masterpieces to a watery grave. Now CarScoops reports Porsche will be restarting production of the GT2 RS, part of the previous 911 generation, to make the affected owners whole. The already-rough year for car carriers on the high seas got even worse on March 12 when a fire broke out in a shipping container aboard the Italian-flagged Grande America, which was bringing around 2,000 brand-new Audis along with an unconfirmed number of Porsche 911 GT2 RSs to Brazil in addition to its non-vehicular cargo. Flames quickly overtook the ship, which began to list before capsizing and sinking a day later about 200 miles off the French Atlantic coast in 15,000 feet of water.

Fortunately, the BBC reports that all 27 mariners were rescued without incident. The same can't be said for those $300,000 Porsches. It's almost painful to look at pictures of the doomed ship, knowing that somewhere on board, the GT2 RS's 700-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six engine is submitting to a silent death, never to scream down the Nurburgring en route to a lap record again. The GT2 RS stands as the ultimate expression of the 991 generation of 911, which wrapped up last year, and production of the GT2 RS itself finally wound down in February.