Drunk Driver Arrested After Calling Police on Another Drunk Driver

Authorities say that one of the vehicle's drivers became upset and, after suspecting that the driver of the other car had been drinking , "rightfully" phoned the police to help sort out the problem. However, the man calling the emergency line had presumably forgotten that he was also drunk.

Two men involved in a fender bender over the weekend have landed themselves in jail in a rather unusual series of events. On Sunday, police in Derbyshire, UK stopped to handle a minor accident only to find that both drivers had been drinking —including the one who called them to the scene.

Two suspects were charged with driving above the alcohol limit, a 46-year-old piloting the Peugeot and the 60-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Agila. It's unknown which driver placed the call to police, however, authorities noted that neither car was damaged in the collision.

When tested with a breathalyzer, one driver blew 40 micrograms, while the other blew 78 mcg. The legal limit in England is 35 mcg per 100 milliliters of breath, meaning one driver was more than twice the threshold allowed to drive on public roads.

While the story itself is a hilarious case of irony, don't let this distract you from the very real risk of drunk driving. In the United States, more than 40,000 people perish on the road each year, more than a quarter of which are attributed to impaired driving. No matter the reason, it's better to catch an Uber and not risk the lives of yourself and others.