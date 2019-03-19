Tesla's Free Over-the-Air Software Update Increases Power and Performance

Tesla began pushing an over the air update to its range of vehicles, unlocking added power and performance with no additional effort from owners, the automaker confirmed Monday.

Some owners woke up to a message on their Model 3's 15-inch infotainment screen informing them that their total power output had been increased by five percent, improving acceleration and overall performance—something which most car owners could only dream of happening while they slept.

The update itself isn't a surprise, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the upcoming performance increase about two weeks ago, giving owners advanced notice to expect a jump in power in the near future. Musk also briefly addressed the update when announcing the release of the Standard Range Model 3 in an invitation-only press call, stating that the automaker felt comfortable allowing for increase battery storage and output after vigorous testing.