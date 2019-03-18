All-New 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sedan Speaks an Old Brand's New Design Language

Cadillac will debut the brand new 2020 CT5 sedan at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in April, but not before teasing the car to the media and general public first. General Motors' iconic luxury brand offered a small taste of its new model on Monday morning, outlining the modern design language that the brand hopes will appeal to a new generation of Cadillac buyers. The CT5 is essentially Cadillac's replacement for the aging CTS, albeit with a new, exterior design borrowed from the Escala concept. Built on GM's Alpha architecture, the CT5 will feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine while a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder will be available as an option. Cadillac hasn't revealed power output just yet, but did note that the power train would be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations available.

via Cadillac

Over the next several weeks, Cadillac will begin a social media campaign to market the CT5 using a video series entitled “Sensory Symphony.” The automaker will attempt to invoke physical and emotional reactions using Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) style videos, focusing on more than just the vehicle's physical appearance. “The Cadillac CT5 is meant to overwhelm all of the senses, and that’s why we’re using ASMR-style videos to showcase its features,” said Deborah Wahl, Cadillac chief marketing officer. “The ‘Sensory Symphony’ videos are designed to convey for viewers the same satisfying feeling that arises from driving this car.”

via Cadillac