2020 Bentley Continental GT V-8 Coupe, Convertible Debut: Fewer Cylinders, Same Road-Slaying Attitude

Bentley announced Monday that its redesigned Continental GT and GT Convertible will soon be available with a twin-turbo V-8 rather in addition to the brand's quintessential W-12 engine. Freshly redesigned, the third generation of Continental GT was launched in 2018 with only a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 as an engine option, though in keeping with past Continental GTs, the V-8 isn't far behind in terms of performance. Like the last GT's V-8, this 4.0-liter unit sports twin turbochargers in a "hot V" configuration for tight packaging and minimal lag. It's an engine similar to the one used in the Lamborghini Urus, another ultra-premium model built under the vast umbrella of Volkswagen-owned companies.

James Lipman Bentley Continental GT V-8

At full boost, these turbochargers allow the Continental GT V-8 to lay down 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque through the car's all-wheel-drive system. Zero to 60 is reached in a mere 3.9 seconds for coupes, or 4.0 seconds for convertibles, which is approximately 0.25 seconds slower than the W-12 model that our very own Will Sabel Courtney recently tested. Bentley says both are capable of storming all the way up to 198 mph—given you have a continental amount of road to safely reach that speed.

James Lipman Bentley Continental GT V-8

Like any other road car, the Continental GT V-8 can calm down and serve as a comfortable cruiser when not asked to travel at full tilt. The V-8 itself is equipped with cylinder deactivation, and programmed to run stop-start aggressively at low speeds, coasting the car to save fuel in traffic. Passing time in said traffic can be done with the GT's ten-speaker, 650-watt premium audio system while toying with the supple leather 20-way adjustable seats. These pair with a continuously self-adjusting damping system and optional air suspension to make the GT V-8 as comfortable on every part of the body (except tired eyes, as The Drive's Mike Guy found) as its W-12 contemporary.

James Lipman Bentley Continental GT V-8