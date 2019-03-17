Tuner's Incredible Car Collection to be Sold in Oklahoma Drug Bust Auction

More than two dozen rare and imported cars will be up for auction beginning Monday.

By Rob Stumpf
via Apple Towing

The United States Marshals will auction off more than two dozen vehicles belonging to Kong "Steve" Meng Vang, the perpetrator who pled guilty to Tulsa, Oklahoma’s largest-ever cannabis bust last August.

According to local news, Vang was convicted of smuggling 1,500 pounds of California quality pot into Oklahoma for resale. Vang was also charged with money laundering, which he was accused of funneling through his tuner shop, Vang’s Dyno Performance. As a result, he would forfeit seven residential properties, his business, and 28 vehicles.

U.S. Marshals have put Vang's forfeited car collection up for auction, which includes quite a few rarities that you could be interested in like a plethora of imports that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

The collection includes both a modern-day Nissan GT-R, as well as its older brother, the coveted R34 GT-R. A Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III and Evo VI Tommi Makinen GSR are included in the lot, as well as two MK4 Toyota Supras, a Toyota Soarer GT-T, a twin-turbo FD RX-7, and other various cars which will tickle a tuner's fancy.

via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing
via Apple Towing

Here's the complete list of Vang's forfeited cars:

  • 1972 Datsun 240Z Pro Street
  • 1990 Nissan Cefiro Turbo
  • 1991 Acura NSX
  • 1991 Toyota Supra
  • 1993 Toyota Supra Pro Street
  • 1995 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III
  • 1996 Honda Integra Type R
  • 1996 Mazda RX-7 Twin Turbo
  • 1996 Toyota Supra
  • 1997 Lexus SC300
  • 1997 Lexus SC400
  • 1997 Toyota Soarer GT-T
  • 1998 Mitsubishi GTO Twin Turbo
  • 1998 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Type R
  • 1998 Toyota Celica GT-Four
  • 1999 Kensworth T600
  • 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI Tommi Makinen GSR
  • 2000 Toyota Chaser Tourer V
  • 2002 Ford F-250
  • 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5
  • 2009 Nissan GT-R
  • 2009 Toyota Venza
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra
  • 2017 Ford F-150

The auction will run from March 18 until April 1 and is available to bid online only. So whether you're looking for the car of your dreams, a daily driver, or even a dump truck, there's probably something in this lot you'll like.