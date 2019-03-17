Tuner's Incredible Car Collection to be Sold in Oklahoma Drug Bust Auction

The United States Marshals will auction off more than two dozen vehicles belonging to Kong "Steve" Meng Vang, the perpetrator who pled guilty to Tulsa, Oklahoma’s largest-ever cannabis bust last August.

According to local news, Vang was convicted of smuggling 1,500 pounds of California quality pot into Oklahoma for resale. Vang was also charged with money laundering, which he was accused of funneling through his tuner shop, Vang’s Dyno Performance. As a result, he would forfeit seven residential properties, his business, and 28 vehicles.

U.S. Marshals have put Vang's forfeited car collection up for auction, which includes quite a few rarities that you could be interested in like a plethora of imports that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

The collection includes both a modern-day Nissan GT-R, as well as its older brother, the coveted R34 GT-R. A Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III and Evo VI Tommi Makinen GSR are included in the lot, as well as two MK4 Toyota Supras, a Toyota Soarer GT-T, a twin-turbo FD RX-7, and other various cars which will tickle a tuner's fancy.