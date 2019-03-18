Tesla Kills Model 3 Mid Range, Reduces Options to Standard and Long Range Trims Only

In like a lion and out like a lamb; Tesla's stepping stone to its Standard Range Model 3 has officially been taken off the market. In a move unannounced Sunday, the automaker quietly pulled the Mid Range battery configuration from its ordering page, leaving only various Standard and Long Range configurations available for purchase.

Previously, the $42,900 configuration bridged the gap between the Standard Range and Long Range batteries by offering 264 miles of range. The Standard Range Plus is still available to purchase, enabling owners to achieve 240 miles of range for $37,000. The next step up is the rear-wheel-drive Long Range variant which offers 325 miles of range for $43,000. A premium of 16 percent will have more people doing the Tesla Stretch in order to gain an additional 85 miles of range on a single charge.

Those who have followed Tesla's price swings knew that this particular cut would be coming at some point in the near future. Tesla has begun standardizing its range and model names fleet-wide for some time, offering three typical trims: Standard Range, Long Range, and Performance.