There's a Documentary Coming Out About John DeLorean and You Need to See It
Framing John DeLorean follows the eclectic man from rise to fall, including a targeted government sting involving 220 pounds of cocaine.
There have been a number of movies made over the years about the mastermind behind the DMC-12, John DeLorean—and why wouldn't there be? His life was essentially a Hollywood movie to begin with: drugs, fraud, and expensive cars. Now, a new movie called Framing John DeLorean will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and it's promising everything you could ask to see.
Starring Alec Baldwin, Framing John DeLorean teases a dramatized documentary of the Detroit-born automaker's life. Specifically, it covers the period of time in which the DeLorean Motor Company was founded, build up, and ultimately defunct, a story which infamously ended with the oddest fall from grace for an automaker ever.
FBI agents arrested DeLorean on Oct. 19, 1982 following a targeted sting which involved $24 million and 220 pounds of cocaine. Two years later, a jury acquitted DeLorean of the charges, only to place the automotive mogul on the front page again in 1985 for fraud charges (which he was again acquitted of by a jury).
Both of DeLorean's surviving children, Zachary and Kathryn, appear to have been involved in the documentary, which enables the pair to tell their sides of the story growing up in the DeLorean household amid the turmoil and unwanted media coverage.
DMC is perhaps best known for its contribution to the Back to the Future series; however, a more recent uptick in the niche automaker has risen over the past several years. In 2017, DMC began taking pre-orders for low-volume reproduction of its infamous DMC-12 sports car. Just last year, another dramatized biopic, Driven, was teased about DeLorean's life.
Framing John DeLorean will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 7.
