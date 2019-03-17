There's a Documentary Coming Out About John DeLorean and You Need to See It

FBI agents arrested DeLorean on Oct. 19, 1982 following a targeted sting which involved $24 million and 220 pounds of cocaine. Two years later, a jury acquitted DeLorean of the charges, only to place the automotive mogul on the front page again in 1985 for fraud charges (which he was again acquitted of by a jury).

Both of DeLorean's surviving children, Zachary and Kathryn, appear to have been involved in the documentary, which enables the pair to tell their sides of the story growing up in the DeLorean household amid the turmoil and unwanted media coverage.

DMC is perhaps best known for its contribution to the Back to the Future series; however, a more recent uptick in the niche automaker has risen over the past several years. In 2017, DMC began taking pre-orders for low-volume reproduction of its infamous DMC-12 sports car. Just last year, another dramatized biopic, Driven, was teased about DeLorean's life.

Framing John DeLorean will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 7.