Watch This Plane Crash Into a Roadside Ditch Via Lucky Driver's Dashcam

Wild dashcam footage shows a plane barely missing a car before crashing into a ditch. And no, this didn't happen in Russia or Florida.

According to CTV News, it happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday near Buttonville Airport several miles north of Toronto. The privately owned, single-engine Cirrus SR20 was reportedly being flown by a male flight instructor accompanied by a female student performing a training exercise known as the "touch and go." Neither of the aircraft's occupants were seriously injured.

"So you come in to land and you basically do a landing and you slow down and accelerate and then you do a go, another takeoff," explained Canadian Transport Safety Board regional manager Ewan Tasker. "It's an easy way to get a bunch of takeoffs and landings in if you are doing some training. A standard maneuver…but in this case, something went wrong." Unsurprisingly, the Cirrus itself sustained heavy damage to its nose and sides.