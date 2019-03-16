Elon Musk Shares First-Ever Teaser of Upcoming 'Cyberpunk' Tesla Pickup Truck

Not a single person caught the teaser at the Tesla Model Y unveiling. Attendees who were present after the webcast cut missed a crucial split-second teaser, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter during the early morning hours of Friday. The automaker did indeed tease something special but didn't reveal what it was until several hours later: the Tesla Pickup .

You might be wondering what the hell you're looking at because I (along with the rest of Twitter) certainly was confused by the photo. Musk had previously said that the pickup would appear to be futuristic. In fact, he referenced Blade Runner which should have been a clue given that Tesla rolled the Blade Runner credits after the Model Y presentation.

While many believed this to be a teaser of the bed with a tonneau cover equipped, we have a slightly different theory achieved by rotating the photo slightly: