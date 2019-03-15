Idiot Brothers Freed After Road Trip to Mexico Ends in Border Standoff and Terrorism Charges

When Robert Burns wrote about the best laid plans o' mice and men, he definitely wasn't referring to a pair of Canadian brothers whose disastrous road trip to Mexico in a 1967 Buick Skylark ended in a six-hour standoff a major U.S. border crossing, months in prison, and charges of committing a terrorist hoax for the two men. On Friday, a judge finally ordered them free, ruling that the entire episode had been "more stupid than... criminal."

According to CBC News, the unlikely and bewildering tale of 21-year-old Bailey Roy and his 22-year-old brother Damien Roy began late last October in Halifax when the pair pooled some money and bought a blue 1967 Buick Skylark in a private transaction. As anyone would, they quickly jumped to planning a road trip with their new ride and settled on Mexico as a fine destination.

There was just one problem. Well, several, actually: The Roy brothers lacked driver's licenses, passports, car insurance, and a license plate for their classic Buick. Their solution, if you want to call it that, was to plot out a route using back roads, including one that would take them across the U.S.-Canada border unnoticed. To avoid attracting attention by stopping for fuel, they decided to fill 21 gallon jugs with gasoline and stash them in the back seat and trunk.