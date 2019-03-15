2020 Tesla Model Y Will Boast 300 Miles of Range, Do 0-60 in 3.5 Seconds, Cost $60,000
It's like a Model 3 hatchback, and it seats seven passengers.
Tesla officially unveiled its Model Y crossover SUV via live stream event hosted at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California. The Model Y is the automaker's newest offering, and it's strategically placed to fit between the Model 3 sedan and the Model X SUV.
The unveiling itself was typical Tesla, with a big focus on the company's history and a lot of hype and background on its cars. However, the conversational presentation allowed CEO Elon Musk to unintentionally brand the Model Y as something it hasn't done for any of its cars as of yet; it allowed the crossover to feel "normal."
If there's one thing that Tesla needs, it's normality. All of its cars up to this point required something special to set them apart for consumers, but it's clear that Tesla has built itself into a brand and doesn't need anything gimmicky to sell cars anymore—it just needs to make them and it needs to make money doing so.
Specs and Range
Though based on the underpinnings of the Model 3, the Model Y won’t feature the same range characteristics, according to Musk. This is primarily due to increased rolling resistance from the added height and weight of the vehicle’s profile.
In order to satisfy varying markets and price points, Tesla will offer several range variants available to consumers, just as it has done with the rest of its vehicles. Four particular trims were announced at the launch event: Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor AWD, and Performance.
While the standard comes in as the most affordable option, it is also the bleakest and will be the last trim to hit the market. Featuring 230 miles of range, the Model Y SR is actually rated for more miles than the Model 3 SR. The rest of the lineup, however, does not fit this bill.
Tesla will also offer a cream-of-the-crop Model Y Performance which gets 300 miles of range (versus the Model 3 Performance's rating of 325 miles) and can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. While that's not quite Lamborghini Urus territory, it's still smoking-fast for a $60,000 crossover. Musk says that the Model Y will have the functionality of an SUV, but will ride like a sports car in the corners.
Customers can begin ordering the Model Y today for a $2,500 deposit, however, don't expect to take delivery until at least Fall 2020. Longer into the following Spring if you're holding out for the Standard Range model. More detailed specs can be found below:
Standard Range:
- Range: 230 miles
- Top Speed: 120 miles per hour
- 0-60: 5.9 seconds
- Price: $39,000
- Deliveries: Spring 2021
Long Range:
- Range: 300 miles
- Top Speed: 130 miles per hour
- 0-60: 5.5 seconds
- Price: $47,000
- Deliveries: Fall 2020
Dual Motor AWD:
- Range: 280 miles
- Top Speed: 135 miles per hour
- 0-60: 4.8 seconds
- Price: $51,000
- Deliveries: Fall 2020
Performance:
- Range: 280 miles
- Top Speed: 150 miles per hour
- 0-60: 3.5 seconds
- Price: $60,000
- Deliveries: Fall 2020
Styling and Features
The Model Y isn't just a big Model 3, despite sharing a large number of components. The car has its own shapes, profiles, and soul. In a sense, the CUV feels "pinched." A shorter frunk and flatter rear bumper really help to sell Model Y as significantly larger.
Many of the Model Y's body lines feel quite similar overall. The rear also appears to have a slight rake, perhaps to offset the expected cargo or third-row seating (we'll get to that in a second). Tesla says it managed to pull off the same .23 drag coefficient on the Model Y as it did the Model 3.
Tesla also took appears to have taken a note from customers who dislike chrome. The door handles, trim, and Autopilot camera housings all appear to be matte black instead of chrome - a very welcome change in our book.
Wheel-wise, the Model Y will be offered with the same 18-inch Aero or optional 19-inch Performance wheels as the Model 3.
Similarities continue into the interior, which, aside from the rear-view mirror placement and dome light, appear to be largely the same up front. But, much like a refined '80s mullet, the real party is in the back.
That's right, Tesla shoved an optional third row of seating into the Model Y, bringing the total number of passengers from five to seven so as long as you don't mind losing leg room in the punishment zone. Tesla says that the third row of seating will cost buyers an additional $3,000 and will be available sometime in 2021.
When and Where Will Tesla Build it?
It’s still a mystery where Tesla will actually build the Model Y. Originally, Musk noted that Tesla was aiming for production to occur at Gigafactory 1 in Sparks, Nevada, the same place where Tesla manufacturers batteries and drive units. This would require building a new production line at the Gigafactory rather than retooling the assembly plant in Fremont, California. From an outside perspective, this appears to be an odd move considering the number of components shared between the Model 3 and the Model Y.
Regardless, Tesla says that it will begin assembly in North America starting late 2020. Europe and China production (as well as the Standard Range variant) will begin in early 2021.
