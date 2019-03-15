2020 Tesla Model Y Will Boast 300 Miles of Range, Do 0-60 in 3.5 Seconds, Cost $60,000

Tesla officially unveiled its Model Y crossover SUV via live stream event hosted at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California. The Model Y is the automaker's newest offering, and it's strategically placed to fit between the Model 3 sedan and the Model X SUV.

The unveiling itself was typical Tesla, with a big focus on the company's history and a lot of hype and background on its cars. However, the conversational presentation allowed CEO Elon Musk to unintentionally brand the Model Y as something it hasn't done for any of its cars as of yet; it allowed the crossover to feel "normal."

If there's one thing that Tesla needs, it's normality. All of its cars up to this point required something special to set them apart for consumers, but it's clear that Tesla has built itself into a brand and doesn't need anything gimmicky to sell cars anymore—it just needs to make them and it needs to make money doing so.

Specs and Range

Though based on the underpinnings of the Model 3, the Model Y won’t feature the same range characteristics, according to Musk. This is primarily due to increased rolling resistance from the added height and weight of the vehicle’s profile.

In order to satisfy varying markets and price points, Tesla will offer several range variants available to consumers, just as it has done with the rest of its vehicles. Four particular trims were announced at the launch event: Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor AWD, and Performance.

While the standard comes in as the most affordable option, it is also the bleakest and will be the last trim to hit the market. Featuring 230 miles of range, the Model Y SR is actually rated for more miles than the Model 3 SR. The rest of the lineup, however, does not fit this bill.

Tesla will also offer a cream-of-the-crop Model Y Performance which gets 300 miles of range (versus the Model 3 Performance's rating of 325 miles) and can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. While that's not quite Lamborghini Urus territory, it's still smoking-fast for a $60,000 crossover. Musk says that the Model Y will have the functionality of an SUV, but will ride like a sports car in the corners.