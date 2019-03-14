You Can Grab a Gigantic Deal on a New Chevy Corvette, Camaro as GM Fights Falling Sales

Chevrolet Corvette sales are flatlining as buyers await the mid-engined C8 due later this year, and last month it was revealed that around 9,000 'Vettes have stacked up on dealership lots as a result. Now Chevrolet is finally doing something about it, offering zero percent financing for a tantalizing 72 months on all versions of the 2018 Corvette—and an even better deal on the 2018 Camaro. The offer was quietly added to the Chevrolet website earlier this week, viewable under the "Shopping Tools" drop-down menu. For the Corvette, the six-year, interest-free loan is available on the Stingray, Grand Sport, and Z06 trims, and there doesn't appear to be any sort of built-in markup on the total purchase price. The monthly payment is calculated with a simple formula: $13.89 for every $1,000 financed. Of course, we're talking about the 2018 model year here, but it's nearly the exact same vehicle as the '19 'Vette. If you're in the market for a solid, straightforward performance car, the deal gets even better when you factor in the additional discounts being offered under MSRP to help move these cars. Take a look at this 2018 Corvette Z06 at Diver Chevrolet in Delaware being offered at $71,194, a full $15,000 under the sticker price. It's an automatic base model, but hey, it's still got a 650-horsepower supercharged V-8.

Cars.com

Looking for a more enthusiast-focused choice? How about this 2018 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport with a manual transmission, selling for a mere $62,297 at Merit Chevrolet in St. Paul, Minnesota—also nearly $15,000 under MSRP. Plowing those savings into an equivalent down payment will bring the monthly price down to around $666.

Cars.com

It's certainly a lot of money, but considering the average new car payment in the U.S. currently sits north of $500, it's a remarkably good deal for what you'd be getting: a stick-shift, rear-wheel-drive sports car that punches above its weight and deserves better than the boomer-barge stereotype it's been saddled with. Now, about the Chevrolet Camaro. 2018 Camaros of any trim—from the base four-cylinder 1LS to the stonking supercharged ZL1—are also being offered with zero percent financing for 72 months, but with the added bonus of $1,000 cash back. Factor in the lower price of the Camaro across the board compared to the Corvette, and you've got a bunch of bargains out there. As a bonus, the 2018 Camaro predates the controversial facelift bestowed upon the 2019 cars, so opting for the cheapest V-8-powered SS under this deal won't mean living with a droopy, regrettable grille.

Cars.com

Consider this 2018 Camaro 1SS convertible on offer for a mere $35,000 at Heritage Chevrolet Buick Owings Mills in Maryland, $10,000 off MSRP. It doesn't have much in the way of options, but what it does have is the same basic 455-horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8 as the Corvette Grand Sport and a six-speed manual transmission wrapped in a tighter-handling package than the 'Vette. Throw those savings at the down payment and the monthly total comes out under $350.

Cars.com