1.1 Million Hondas and Acuras Recalled Again to Replace Replacement Takata Airbag
It's like Groundhog Day, except with shrapnel.
The sprawling Takata airbag recall from earlier this decade has touched at least 37 million vehicles from nearly every major manufacturer around the world. Now Honda is one again recalling 1.1 million Hondas and Acuras whose defective airbag inflators were previously fixed in the scandal's early stages. The replacement units, also made by Takata, were revealed to be defective as well after a ruptured inflator injured a driver in a crash last January.
Honda released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the re-recall would begin later this year and affect a wide range of Honda and Acura models from 2001 to 2016. The full list is below. As was the case with the original airbag inflator, the risk with the replacement part is that the chemical propellants designed to blow up the airbag can degrade, break the inflator housing, and shoot shards of metal directly at the driver or passenger during a crash.
Since the issue was first publicly revealed in 2013 with the first wave of recalls, the defective airbags have been linked to over 20 deaths and 100 injuries, primarily in Honda vehicles. The Honda and Acura cars that are being recalled a second time were first brought in during those early stages, before Honda stopped sourcing the replacement PSDI-5D inflators from Takata in 2016, according to a document filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Less than a year later, Takata Corporation went bankrupt after paying a billion-dollar fine, seeing three of its executives charged in federal court, and generally losing the trust of the entire automotive industry. But it appears the ghosts of its mistakes are still with Honda owners—and anyone else who hasn't had the recall done. You can find out if your car is affected here.
The Honda and Acura vehicles involved with this latest recall are:
- 2003 Acura 3.2CL
- 2013-2016 Acura ILX
- 2003-2006 Acura MDX
- 2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL
- 2004-2006 and 2009-2014 Acura TL
- 2007-2016 Acura RDX
- 2010-2013 Acura ZDX
- 2001-2007 and 2009 Honda Accord
- 2001-2005 Honda Civic
- 2002-2007 and 2010-2011 Honda CR-V
- 2003-2011 Honda Element
- 2007 Honda Fit
- 2002-2004 Honda Odyssey
- 2003-2008 Honda Pilot
- 2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline
Got a tip? Email the author: kyle@thedrive.com
- RELATEDDeath Toll Continues to Rise Due to Faulty Takata Airbag InflatorsA Malaysian driver has become the latest casualty of the Takata airbag saga.READ NOW
- RELATEDAutomakers Miss Deadline to Repair Faulty Takata AirbagsThe NHTSA says more than seven million defective airbag inflators remain unrepaired.READ NOW
- RELATEDScion FR-S, Subaru BRZ Owners Claim a Recall Fix Is Destroying Their Engines (Updated)More owners are reporting problems now than during the actual recall period.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Rolls Out 'Carma Project' App to Encourage Takata Airbag Recall RepairsThe clever initiative, which sounds like something released on April Fools' Day, uses peer-to-peer engagement to send a vital message.READ NOW
- RELATEDKia Stinger Recalled for Wiring Harnesses That Could Catch on FireThe Korean automaker has reported one fire in a customer vehicle related to this issue.READ NOW