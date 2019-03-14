1.1 Million Hondas and Acuras Recalled Again to Replace Replacement Takata Airbag

The sprawling Takata airbag recall from earlier this decade has touched at least 37 million vehicles from nearly every major manufacturer around the world. Now Honda is one again recalling 1.1 million Hondas and Acuras whose defective airbag inflators were previously fixed in the scandal's early stages. The replacement units, also made by Takata, were revealed to be defective as well after a ruptured inflator injured a driver in a crash last January.

Honda released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the re-recall would begin later this year and affect a wide range of Honda and Acura models from 2001 to 2016. The full list is below. As was the case with the original airbag inflator, the risk with the replacement part is that the chemical propellants designed to blow up the airbag can degrade, break the inflator housing, and shoot shards of metal directly at the driver or passenger during a crash.

Since the issue was first publicly revealed in 2013 with the first wave of recalls, the defective airbags have been linked to over 20 deaths and 100 injuries, primarily in Honda vehicles. The Honda and Acura cars that are being recalled a second time were first brought in during those early stages, before Honda stopped sourcing the replacement PSDI-5D inflators from Takata in 2016, according to a document filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Less than a year later, Takata Corporation went bankrupt after paying a billion-dollar fine, seeing three of its executives charged in federal court, and generally losing the trust of the entire automotive industry. But it appears the ghosts of its mistakes are still with Honda owners—and anyone else who hasn't had the recall done. You can find out if your car is affected here.

The Honda and Acura vehicles involved with this latest recall are:

2003 Acura 3.2CL

2013-2016 Acura ILX

2003-2006 Acura MDX

2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL

2004-2006 and 2009-2014 Acura TL

2007-2016 Acura RDX

2010-2013 Acura ZDX

2001-2007 and 2009 Honda Accord

2001-2005 Honda Civic

2002-2007 and 2010-2011 Honda CR-V

2003-2011 Honda Element

2007 Honda Fit

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2008 Honda Pilot

2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline

